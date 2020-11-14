First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.22 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Southwest Airlines worth $57,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 83.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.