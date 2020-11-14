First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.44 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Kellogg worth $57,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.