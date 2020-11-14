First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.48 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $57,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 370,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 317,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

