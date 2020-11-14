First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.66 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $66,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $137,927,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $65,991,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 62.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 81.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameren by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

