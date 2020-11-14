First Trust Advisors LP Has $67.15 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $67,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $453.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock valued at $50,253,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

