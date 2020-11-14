First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Everbridge worth $59,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 320,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,530 shares of company stock worth $8,329,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.