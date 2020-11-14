First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $57,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 99.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.2% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.