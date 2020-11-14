First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.07% of Spire worth $56,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Shares of SR opened at $63.28 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

