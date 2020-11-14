First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $65,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

