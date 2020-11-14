First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 449,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $82,928,000 after purchasing an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

