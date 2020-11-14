First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $58,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,251,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

