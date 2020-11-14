Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $20.43. Five Prime Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 151,636 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $814.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

