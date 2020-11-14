Flowers Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

FLO stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

