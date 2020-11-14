Fossil Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,500% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

