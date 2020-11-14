Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $262,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FOX by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.