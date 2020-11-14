Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 400 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $162.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 61.9% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.85.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.