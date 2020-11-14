Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

