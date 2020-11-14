Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of FCX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

