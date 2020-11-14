Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

