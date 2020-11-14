FS KKR Capital Corp. II to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.