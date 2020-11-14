FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NN, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NN by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in NN by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,143,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NN by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.