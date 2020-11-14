FY2020 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By William Blair

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $461.65 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.41 and a 200 day moving average of $440.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $12,784,060. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

