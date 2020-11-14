FY2020 Earnings Estimate for RadNet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for RadNet in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $960.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RadNet by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 204,363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

