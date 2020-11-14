FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SeaSpine Holdings Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.44 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SeaSpine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

