FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.16). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. FMR LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,823 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $3,402,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 731,598 shares of company stock worth $47,519,706. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

