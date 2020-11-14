FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ZNTL stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

