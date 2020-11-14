FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Boosted by Raymond James

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Shares of BDT opened at C$6.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.31. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $356.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

