FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boingo Wireless in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $578.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

