FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Increased by William Blair

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

WIFI stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

