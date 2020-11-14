FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Cut by Analyst

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.20 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

