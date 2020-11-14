FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock worth $111,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

