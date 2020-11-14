FY2020 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lowered by KeyCorp

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.22 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,943,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $3,311,398.20. Insiders sold a total of 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

