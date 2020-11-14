FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.82) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.69). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

CGX stock opened at C$6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$34.39.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

