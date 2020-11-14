FY2020 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Cut by Analyst

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOGAQ. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XOGAQ opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

