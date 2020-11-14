FY2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCP opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

