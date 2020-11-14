FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.89 on Thursday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

