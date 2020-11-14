FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of PLUG opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

