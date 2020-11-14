FY2020 EPS Estimates for Recro Pharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

REPH stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.