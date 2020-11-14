FY2020 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%.

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

