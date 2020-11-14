FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Lifted by BWS Financial

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial analyst V. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.73). BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

