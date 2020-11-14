FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Linx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock.

Get Linx alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LINX. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

LINX stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Linx stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.