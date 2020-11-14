FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OR. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NYSE OR opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

