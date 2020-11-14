FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $32.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $31.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $30.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.27 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

BIIB stock opened at $248.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.36.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 236.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

