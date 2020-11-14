FY2021 EPS Estimates for PolarityTE, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PolarityTE by 76.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 29.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

