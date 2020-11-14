FY2021 EPS Estimates for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

