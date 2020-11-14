FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut by Analyst

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Think Investments LP lifted its position in Tilray by 384.6% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilray news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.