FY2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE USPH opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

