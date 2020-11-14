FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OBIIF opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

