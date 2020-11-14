FY2022 Earnings Forecast for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.28.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

