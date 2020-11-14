FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Clarivate Plc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:CCC opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

